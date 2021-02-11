Arthur Ray Rose, 82, of Huntsville, Arkansas formerly of Port Arthur, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

He was born in Sulphur, Louisiana on June 11, 1938 and was the youngest of 12 siblings.

Ray retired from the Port Arthur Fire Department in 1989 after 27 years of service. He rode bulls and broke and trained horses.

Ray was an avid rabbit hunter and beagle man.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Rose. Ray is survived by his son, Michael K. Rose and his wife Melissa, of Huntsville, Arkansas, granddaughters, Hillery Rose, Hannah Hughes, and Haley Rose, all of Madison County, Arkansas, and four great granddaughters, Evelyn, Elynor, Rebecca, and Charlotte, and one great grandson Aiden.