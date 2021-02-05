Many incumbents facing little challenge in PA, Mid-County elections; time still left to file for May 1 ballots

With a little more than a week left to file for a place on the various May 1 local ballots, only a few filings have occurred, leaving some elections with little or no candidates.

Some candidates may be waiting to file on Feb. 12, which is the last day to file.

Port Arthur ISD — The terms of three board members; Debra Ambroise, Brandon S. Bartie and Lloyd Marie Johnson; are expiring, as well as the one-year unexpired term of Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr.

Frank left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council this past fall.

Former board member Dianne Brown was appointed to Frank’s seat to serve until the election.

As of Thursday, Ambroise, Kimberly Wycoff and Taylor Getwood have filed for a 3-year seat on the board. For more information call the District at 409-989-6100.

City of Port Arthur — Voters in Port Arthur will also see a proposition regarding the use of the “City of Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds to be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.”

Port of Port Arthur Commissioners — No new filings have occurred for a seat on the Port board of commissioners. So far, the three incumbents; John A. Comeaux, Linda Turner Spears and Norris J. Simon have filed to keep their seats and newcomers Gerald Hatch Sr., Mary Wycoff and Charles A. Joseph have also filed for a spot.

Terms on the five-person board are for six years.

For more information, call the Port at 409-983-2011.

Nederland Independent School District — There has been no new filings for a spot on the NISD school board. So far, the three incumbents; Tonya Mitchell, Roya Scott and Micah Mosley; have filed for reelection.

They include terms are for three years.

For more information, call the school district at 409-724-2391.

Sabine Pass Independent School District — Two seats are expiring on the board of trustees, those belonging to Phyllis Almond and Eric Williams and both incumbents have filed for reelection.

There has been no new filings.

Terms are for three years.

For more information, call the school district at 409-971-2321.

Sabine Pass Port —With three seats expiring, no one has thrown their hat into the ring for a seat on the Port board as of Thursday afternoon.

The seats are held by Lin Berg, Suzette Chumley and Ricky Keltz.

For more information, call the Sabine Pass Port office at 409-971-2411.

The last day to file for a spot on the ballot is Feb. 12.