Charlene Benson Goudeau, born to the union of the late Mearial and Fannie Benson, came into this world on July 14, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was called home to her reward on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Charlene was a proud product of Abraham Lincoln High School where she graduated in 1968.

She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, under the tutelage and leadership of Dr. John R. Adolph, Pastor.

She started her career working for the United States Postal Service at the age of 19, where she worked as a postal clerk in Port Neches 15 years and as a postmaster at the China, Texas post office.

After working in the Beaumont post office in the safety office, and as station manager and acting postmaster in Silsbee, she took over management of the Mont Belvieu Post Office.

Charlene later went to be the postmaster in Bridge City, TX and decided 15 years ago to retired from the United States Postal Service after 38 years of services.

Charlene wanted to spend time with her daughter and family traveling and enjoying life.

Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Butch” Goudeau; her parents, Mearial and Fannie Benson, Sr., sister Jennifer Benson; brothers, Nelson Benson, Joseph Benson, and Philip Benson.

Charlene leaves to cherish fond memories, one child LaTara Jason Robinson (Derrick), two grandsons whom she loved dearly, Jaylon and Chase Robinson all of Dallas, TX; one step-daughter, Melanie Goudeau-Williams, two step-sons, Marcus Goudeau and Marvin Goudeau; one step-granddaughter Deloren Goudeau; one step-grandson, Cody Goudeau, and one great grandson Cody Goudeau II; two sisters Mary Jason (Andrew), and Gwen Benson (Dwight) all of Arlington, TX; three brothers, Melvin Benson (Betty), Port Arthur, TX, Milton Benson, Houston, TX, and Curley Benson, Euless, TX; special friends, Johnnie Mae Clayton (Arstell), Goddaugthers, Arstella Arvie, Theresa Clayton, and Cynthia Clayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.

Charlene had so many friends that she cherished and was willing to help anyone she came in contact.

Charlene will be truly missed.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.