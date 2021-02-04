PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard
Another strip center is under construction in an already busy area of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard not far from I Heart Mac & Cheese and Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, according information from the city of Port Arthur.
The strip center is expected to be about the same size as the one that houses I Heart Mac & Cheese.
