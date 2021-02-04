Area man killed in early Thursday crash north of Vidor, authorities say
VIDOR — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that took place early Thursday morning on West Circle Drive, approximately four miles north of Vidor.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:30 a.m., a 2019 Dodge truck was traveling east at an unsafe speed when the vehicle drove off the roadway to the right and struck several trees; ejecting the driver and passenger.
The driver is identified as 38-year-old Dallas Hemmenway from Hampshire.
Hemmenway was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.
A passenger with Dallas Hemmenway, identified as 43-year-old Tyra Hemmenway, also from Hampshire was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace.
This crash remains under investigation.
