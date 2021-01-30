TxDOT outlines when 2 lanes of traffic will return to Hillebrandt Bridge

The Hillebrandt Bridge on FM 365 between Port Arthur and LaBelle will be back to two lanes in the summer, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The project, which began in 2018, was scheduled to finish in 2020, but “environmental restraints and several storms,” caused delays, the spokesperson said.

The bridge has been down to one lane for two years with a stoplight to alternate traffic flow.

The bridge will be back to two lanes of traffic in the summer, barring any further setbacks and complete construction is scheduled for 2022.