“Hooked on Fishing” coming to Nederland Feb. 20

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Rotary Club is hosting the 20th Annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” Feb. 20 at Doornbos Park in Nederland.

This event is open to area youth up to age 14, and registration is free.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20, and fishing is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. You may register at the Nederland Recreation Center on the day of the event only. Due to COVID, organizers are asking everyone to social distance and wear masks.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will stock the pond with more than 500 rainbow trout for the event.

Prizes will be awarded in four categories:

ages 4 and under

ages 5 and 6

ages 7 thru 10

ages 11 thru 14.

Some of the prizes include rods and reels, bicycles, gift cards and skateboards. You must be present to win.

The prizes are provided by BASF and Walmart.

“We are hoping for good weather,” event chairman Debbie Spittler said.

This year’s sponsors include BASF, Walmart and Bob’s Handyman.

Fishing will be open to the public starting at noon Feb. 20.

For more information, call Spittler at 409-727-2014.