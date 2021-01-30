Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

A Beaumont transient accused of continuous sexual assault of a child has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Luis Javier Sanchez, 34, was living with a person in Beaumont between Oct. 31, 2019, and April 12, 2020, when he reportedly assaulted a 9-year-old boy.

The child detailed the incidents to authorities to which Sanchez denied. Results of a polygraph examination showed Sanchez was deceptive on questions regarding the sexual assaults and later admitted to a specific act on the child, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Sanchez was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child with bond at $125,000.

He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on the charge.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.