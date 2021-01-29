PA Health Department discusses vaccine distribution

The City of Port Arthur and area County Judges have combined efforts by providing a multi-county link to help citizens sign up for COVID vaccines as they become available.

This message is to inform the public that the health department’s plan is to continue to vaccinate the health care workers and first responders who are on our list first, and then proceed to immunize some of the people who are in Phase 1B, 65 and older with underlying health conditions, when the new batches arrive.

The list is very long, and we know that everyone will not be able to receive vaccines this round, but we are expecting to be able to immunize all citizens who desire to be immunized as more vaccines are made available.

We ask for your patience.

If you have not already placed your name on the health department’s wait list and want to be included for vaccine administration, due to the overwhelming number of calls, we are now providing a link for you to register online at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.

You may also call the COVID Vaccine registration line at 409-550-2536.

If you have already given your name to the PA Health Department, you do not need to register again online.

— City of Port Arthur Health Department