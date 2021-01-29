January 29, 2021

LETTER TO EDITOR — Road work well done on Trinity Avenue

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Friday, January 29, 2021

Dear editor

 

I just wanted to give some praise and recognition to the Port Arthur city employees for doing a great job on fixing the street in front of my house on Trinity Avenue.

The people in this city give them a hard time, but they are doing a great job.

A few months ago they came and dug the ditches out.

Great job fellas.

 

Heather Marie Portwood

Port Arthur

