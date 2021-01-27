PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle during the early morning hours last week.
Police said the auto theft, which was captured on security video, was committed at approximately 5:25 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 21) at an undisclosed area.
Police said a man can be seen exiting a dark colored SUV and jumping into a running vehicle at a convenience store.
“He appears to be a young black male wearing a black shirt, gray pants and his mom’s pink house slippers,” a PAPD release said. “If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective (Earl) Boudreaux at 409-983-8645.”
In light of the crime, police ask community members:
- Do not leave your cars running and unattended in your own driveway, stores or any other location for that matter.
- Lock your cars at night and don’t leave the keys inside.
- Don’t leave guns or other valuables in plain view.
Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet
The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will host a fully virtual annual banquet this year. The move came due... read more