PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

Nearly 41 years ago, Bob Hope and Kathryn Crosby were in Port Arthur at the dedication of the Bob Hope High School.

On Jan. 24, 1980, Hope and Crosby attended the dedication.

Between 1975 and 1995, Bob and Dolores Hope made more than a dozen appearances in Port Arthur to raise money for the school.

A letter from Claud Brown, who was a realtor in Port Arthur, in 1975, was the initial inspiration that caught the attention of Hope, which led to the creation of the Bob Hope School.