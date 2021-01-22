These are the need-to-know facts about Jefferson County’s COVID vaccine options

Those in Jefferson County seeking a COVID-19 vaccine have new instructions, according to an update announced Friday evening by the SETX Vaccine Committee.

Anyone who previously left their name on various local waitlists needs to complete a registration at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov. You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time once vaccinations are available.

If you are unable to access the website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance.

This covers citizens in Hardin, Jefferson, Jasper, Newton and Orange counties. Call center assistance will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This number will be operational starting Monday (Jan. 25).

Authorities stress do not show up to any vaccination sites until you have received a confirmed appointment time from the Public Health Department. No one will be served without an appointment.

The SETX Vaccine Committee has developed a distribution plan to vaccinate the most vulnerable population (currently vaccinations are for Phase 1A and 1B eligible populations) while efficiently using state and local resources.

Each county or Public Health Department has submitted the number of vaccinations they can administer each day by appointment only. The plan was submitted Friday (Jan. 22).

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, along with other elected officials, will hold a press conference Monday (Jan. 25) to give the status of the plan, the daily/weekly dissemination of information through the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center and where the region stands on vaccines.