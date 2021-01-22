Joyce Eileen Irvine, age 83, ret. medical technologist, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Services, 10am, Sat, January 23 at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, KS.

Joyce will be laid to rest, 11 am, Wednesday, January 27, next to her parents in her home town of Port Arthur, TX.

Preceded by parents, Edgar and Faydette Irvine.

Survived by daughter, Sheila (Patrick) Pittman of Cypress, TX and her children Joshua and Ashley; son, Bryan (Linda) Pate of Peck, KS and his children Athalee and Nathanael.