Paul David Wahl, 73, of Groves, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas.

Paul was born on November 24, 1947, in Port Arthur, Texas to Pauline Maxine Hilliard and William Jess Wahl, Jr.

He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran and a member of the Pentecostal Faith.

Paul loved to fish and play golf.

He was a “Born Again Christian’ who loved studying his bible and sharing his faith with others, but most of all, he loved his family.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher Bradon Wahl of Woodland, California , T oby James Wahl of Tyler, Texas and Jason Aron Miller of Conroe; brother, Richard Wahl of Houston, Texas; sister, Mary Temple of San Augustine, Texas; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill Wahl of Flint, Texas.

A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur, Texas.