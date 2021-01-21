LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall
Eighty-nine Lamar State College Port Arthur students qualified for Fall 2020 semester President’s List, which recognizes students who earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 semester credit hours.
Another 74 students qualified for the Dean’s List, which requires an overall grade point average of 3.6 for the semester.
President’s list in the Technical College:
Aransas Pass — Zocqueline Jasper
Beaumont — Jason Abercrombie, Devin Fields, Brian Gilley, Brenda Hasley, Nehemiah Lewis, Amber Owens, Macey Robbins, Erika Smith, Brandon Stiles, Christopher Thompson, James Villarreal, Cameron Wilson
Bridge City — Daniel Cano Soto, Chaynee Podnewich
Evadale — Kelli Hoke
Groves — Melissa Byrom, Wyatt Girouard, Grant Humphrey, Brittanie Justice, Noemi Perez, Audrey Stafford, Kimberly Teal, Sara Trahan
Jasper – Joshua Rigsby
Kountze – Joe Vasquez
Lumberton – Caleb Turner
Nederland – Cyrus Durham, Collin Elliott, Griselda Espinoza, Candice Harris, Andrea Martinez, Joseph Pena, Zachary Thibodeaux
Orange – Kelsey Dry, Brooke Passmore
Port Arthur – Heaven Acevedo Hernandez, Andy Andrus, Cesar Cardenas, Yulisa Ceja, Kaeleigh Chappell, Jesus Chavez Maldonado, Kelvin Cormier, Charles Davis, Deven Duncantell, Esmerelda Lopez, Jorge Medina, Sebastian Meza, Thai-Binh Nguyen, Joselin Ochoa, Lizeth Oseguera, Christian Pena, Mariana Quintanar, Ismael Reyes, Trevor Stevens, Dustin Tran, Ana Valencia
Port Neches – Gilberto Benites, Meagan Cole, Keeli Gontarek, Joshua Humphrey, Andrea Jones, Jenna Hawkins, Ariel Warner
Sour Lake – Emily Spencer
Vidor – Hallie Gardenhire, Josie Ryder
Winnie – Harlie Collier, Lane Kahla
Woodville – Dawn Clancy
Students qualifying for the President’s list:
Beaumont – Sherri Calas
Groves – Haley Perry
Helotes – Riana Tovar
Nederland – Griselda Espinoza, Dylan Smith
Port Arthur – Charles Davis, Hoang-An Do, Yoselan Mendoza Becerra, Gabriel Munoz Torres, Sabrina Ramirez, Ali Shaista, Viktoria Thompson, Stephen Wiltz, Zakiya Wiltz
Port Neches – Alexis Lalko, Cameron Niedenthal, Kasidee Sartin
Sour Lake – Emily Spencer
Winnie – Tyanna Randle
Students qualifying for the Dean’s list in the Technical College:
Beaumont – Mackensey Bailey, Michelle Benoit, Desmond Bonner, Erica Larkins, Karolynn Mitchell, Angela Richard, Carmen Sanders, Jalen Wells
Bridge City – Brayden Baker
Buna – Jessica Stanley
Groves – Riley Abel, Amanda Broussard, Ashely De La Cruz, Gavin Deslatte, Payton Perry, Kristen Rodriguez, Kimberly Stone
Houston – Alicia Miles
Nederland – Jacob Alderman, Kelly Clemmons, Megan Gayosso, Chloe Hill, Bridget Kuehmstedt, Christopher Nicolasora, Lucero Ochoa, Kiana Sosa
Orange – Cade Brown, Stacie Hebert
Port Arthur – Trulora Booker, Roland Brown, Leonard Chavis, Taran Dugas, Ebelin Figueroa, Hieu Duong, Hattie Harmason, Trinita Harris, Ravyn Jacob, Kimberly Marcel, Latisha Poledore, Mary-Katelyn Price, Joliana Reyes, Kacey Smith
Port Neches – Brinlee Bush, Tatum Feldschau, Cassandra Stanley
Vidor – Randi Vice
West Orange – William Harris
Students qualifying for the Dean’s list in the Academic College:
Groves – Priscila Cibrian, Nancy Lauffer, Adriana Sambrano
Hamshire – Samantha Flickinger
Nederland – Michael Ashmun, Josalynn Barragan, Laurel Crain, Jaslyne Dao, Kenneth Fisher, Krystin Hanson, Genesis Hebert, Sydney Hoang, Kaitlin Sapaugh
Orange – Rilee Crouch
Port Arthur — Keith Chavis, Jennifer Escalera, Kevin Flores, Kimora Goldman, Trinita Harris, Bryson Mire, Huong Nguyen, Ari’Yonia Patrick, Joliana Reyes, Lizbeth Sanchez, Mia Werner
Port Neches – Fallon Fontenot, Maylin Louvier
