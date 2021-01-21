LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Eighty-nine Lamar State College Port Arthur students qualified for Fall 2020 semester President’s List, which recognizes students who earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 semester credit hours.

Another 74 students qualified for the Dean’s List, which requires an overall grade point average of 3.6 for the semester.

President’s list in the Technical College:

Aransas Pass — Zocqueline Jasper

Beaumont — Jason Abercrombie, Devin Fields, Brian Gilley, Brenda Hasley, Nehemiah Lewis, Amber Owens, Macey Robbins, Erika Smith, Brandon Stiles, Christopher Thompson, James Villarreal, Cameron Wilson

Bridge City — Daniel Cano Soto, Chaynee Podnewich

Evadale — Kelli Hoke

Groves — Melissa Byrom, Wyatt Girouard, Grant Humphrey, Brittanie Justice, Noemi Perez, Audrey Stafford, Kimberly Teal, Sara Trahan

Jasper – Joshua Rigsby

Kountze – Joe Vasquez

Lumberton – Caleb Turner

Nederland – Cyrus Durham, Collin Elliott, Griselda Espinoza, Candice Harris, Andrea Martinez, Joseph Pena, Zachary Thibodeaux

Orange – Kelsey Dry, Brooke Passmore

Port Arthur – Heaven Acevedo Hernandez, Andy Andrus, Cesar Cardenas, Yulisa Ceja, Kaeleigh Chappell, Jesus Chavez Maldonado, Kelvin Cormier, Charles Davis, Deven Duncantell, Esmerelda Lopez, Jorge Medina, Sebastian Meza, Thai-Binh Nguyen, Joselin Ochoa, Lizeth Oseguera, Christian Pena, Mariana Quintanar, Ismael Reyes, Trevor Stevens, Dustin Tran, Ana Valencia

Port Neches – Gilberto Benites, Meagan Cole, Keeli Gontarek, Joshua Humphrey, Andrea Jones, Jenna Hawkins, Ariel Warner

Sour Lake – Emily Spencer

Vidor – Hallie Gardenhire, Josie Ryder

Winnie – Harlie Collier, Lane Kahla

Woodville – Dawn Clancy

Students qualifying for the President’s list:

Beaumont – Sherri Calas

Groves – Haley Perry

Helotes – Riana Tovar

Nederland – Griselda Espinoza, Dylan Smith

Port Arthur – Charles Davis, Hoang-An Do, Yoselan Mendoza Becerra, Gabriel Munoz Torres, Sabrina Ramirez, Ali Shaista, Viktoria Thompson, Stephen Wiltz, Zakiya Wiltz

Port Neches – Alexis Lalko, Cameron Niedenthal, Kasidee Sartin

Sour Lake – Emily Spencer

Winnie – Tyanna Randle

Students qualifying for the Dean’s list in the Technical College:

Beaumont – Mackensey Bailey, Michelle Benoit, Desmond Bonner, Erica Larkins, Karolynn Mitchell, Angela Richard, Carmen Sanders, Jalen Wells

Bridge City – Brayden Baker

Buna – Jessica Stanley

Groves – Riley Abel, Amanda Broussard, Ashely De La Cruz, Gavin Deslatte, Payton Perry, Kristen Rodriguez, Kimberly Stone

Houston – Alicia Miles

Nederland – Jacob Alderman, Kelly Clemmons, Megan Gayosso, Chloe Hill, Bridget Kuehmstedt, Christopher Nicolasora, Lucero Ochoa, Kiana Sosa

Orange – Cade Brown, Stacie Hebert

Port Arthur – Trulora Booker, Roland Brown, Leonard Chavis, Taran Dugas, Ebelin Figueroa, Hieu Duong, Hattie Harmason, Trinita Harris, Ravyn Jacob, Kimberly Marcel, Latisha Poledore, Mary-Katelyn Price, Joliana Reyes, Kacey Smith

Port Neches – Brinlee Bush, Tatum Feldschau, Cassandra Stanley

Vidor – Randi Vice

West Orange – William Harris

Students qualifying for the Dean’s list in the Academic College:

Groves – Priscila Cibrian, Nancy Lauffer, Adriana Sambrano

Hamshire – Samantha Flickinger

Nederland – Michael Ashmun, Josalynn Barragan, Laurel Crain, Jaslyne Dao, Kenneth Fisher, Krystin Hanson, Genesis Hebert, Sydney Hoang, Kaitlin Sapaugh

Orange – Rilee Crouch

Port Arthur — Keith Chavis, Jennifer Escalera, Kevin Flores, Kimora Goldman, Trinita Harris, Bryson Mire, Huong Nguyen, Ari’Yonia Patrick, Joliana Reyes, Lizbeth Sanchez, Mia Werner

Port Neches – Fallon Fontenot, Maylin Louvier