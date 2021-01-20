Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for Kayla Nicole Rice, a 33-year-old Beaumont resident not been seen or heard from since the end of November.

She was reported missing in December by family who live out of state.

Kayla was last known to be living in the 1100 block of Mcfaddin.

At the time of the initial report, her vehicle was immediately located by police but was found to have been physically altered.

In November, Kayla was six months pregnant.

Detectives have interviewed several known associates but have not been able to locate Kayla.

“Our main concern is to check Kayla’s welfare and make sure she is OK,” police said. “If you have any information about Kayla Rice or her whereabouts, please call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.”