Mrs. Olevia Haley Johnson, 83, of Port Arthur passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at home with family.

She was born on August 10, 1937 in Dubuisson, Louisiana from the union of Dallas B. Haley and Evelina Calligan Haley.

Olevia had been a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years and is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ferrell Johnson Sr., six brothers: Emile Haley Sr., Dallas Haley Jr., Eugene Haley, Alex Haley and Jerry Haley; two sisters, Ifray Lockett and Fannie Briscoe.

She retired following thirty-nine years in Domestic Service always with a caring heart, a soft voice and softer touch. She was a master seamstress and enjoyed crafts and gardening. She loved her family and doated over her two grandchildren, Dorian and Dominique.

She attended Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she was active in the Women Choir, Mission Circle and Hospitality.

She was given the name, “Smiley”, by Rev T F Simmons, because he commented that he’d never seen her with that famous smile or her demeanor that was always caring, giving, and comforting.

She was a faithful member for fifty years until her health declined.

Olevia is survived by her two sons, Farrell (Lloyd) Johnson of Port Arthur, Darren (Dora) Johnson of Beaumont, TX., two grandchildren; Dorian Johnson of Port Arthur and Dominique Johnson of Pearland, Tx. Two brothers; Leroy (Melrose) Haley of San Antonio and Samuel (Wynona) Haley of Port Arthur. Also to cherish her, Jaime and Chelsea Baldwin who lovingly called her Granny Johnson, a nephew, Terry Lockett who thought of her as a second mom along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Sam Banks for being her caregiver and companion, Amanda and staff of Hearts of Hospice. Your love and kindness will always be in our hearts.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx. Rev. Eric Guidry will be officiating. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, Nederland, TX.