Angelina H. Leyvas, 89, went to her heavenly home on January 8, 2021 after a brief illness at Baptist Hospital, Beaumont Texas.

She was born on April 25, 1931 in Bisbee, Arizona.

Although born in Arizona, she called Port Arthur, Texas her home for the past forty years.

She leaves her children Joe Urrea (Evelyn), Anita Sepeda (Thomas), and Kris Urrea; grandchildren Angie Collier, Candace Blakeley, Lisa Lopez, Jessica Medina, Angela Romero, Belinda Amparano, Billy Amparano Jr., Bill Garcia, and Gabriel Garcia; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gregorio and Margarita Leyvas, and her daughter, Sarah Amparano.

Nana was a devout Christian and most recently was a member of Central Baptist Church in Port Neches.

She loved singing her hymns and prayed for her family faithfully each day.

Despite dropping out of school at the age of 15 due to the death of both of her parents, at 50 years old, Angelina obtained her dream of earning her GED.

After retiring from Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur as a central supply tech, she continued working well into her 80s as an independent housekeeper.

Never one to sit still, she was always driving to do her own errands and loved to help with yardwork up until a few weeks before her

passing.

Memorial services to be held at a later date under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.