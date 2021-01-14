Clonie “CJ” Ambroise Jr.

Clonie Ambroise, Jr., more affectionately known as “CJ” was called from Labor to Reward, Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Clonie was born in Port Arthur, Texas, February 18, 1961 to Clonie Sr., and Tommiesazine Keys Ambroise.

Clonie’s memories are left to be cherished by his soulmate and devoted wife; Debra, two sons; Ellington and Clonie Ambroise III.

His mother and stepfather; Tommiesazine and Norris Louviere, and his brother; Troy Wayne Ambroise (Tiffany).

Private Services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

DUE TO COVID-19 PLEASE WEAR FACIAL MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.