PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

Construction continues at the Neighborhood Veterinary Center near the Starbucks in Nederland.

While the project was originally scheduled to end last fall, a spokesperson for the center said weather and the global pandemic delayed construction.

The project is now expected to be completed by mid February.

For more information, read https://www.panews.com/2019/08/24/all-paws-on-deck-ground-breaks-on-top-notch-surgical-facility-vet-clinic-in-nederland/