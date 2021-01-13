PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish
Construction continues at the Neighborhood Veterinary Center near the Starbucks in Nederland.
While the project was originally scheduled to end last fall, a spokesperson for the center said weather and the global pandemic delayed construction.
The project is now expected to be completed by mid February.
For more information, read https://www.panews.com/2019/08/24/all-paws-on-deck-ground-breaks-on-top-notch-surgical-facility-vet-clinic-in-nederland/
