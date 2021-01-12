Wilma Louise (Arnaud) Clause, 96, of Groves, Texas passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on October 8, 1924 in Port Arthur, Texas to Louis and Felicia Arnaud.

She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; where she was on the Altar Society and helped at the Catholic Charities Hospitality Center.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling on trips and visiting on her patio.

Wilma was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband of 48 years, Nichols Clause, Jr., her brother, Jack Arnaud and her sister, Maude Kelley.

She is survived by her 4 children, Kathleen Mendoza and her husband, Richard of Port Arthur, TX, Larry Clause and his wife, Marsha of Hockley, TX, Linda Glenn of Baton Rouge, LA and Donna Viator and her husband, Paul of Buna, TX, a sister, Jean Ann Jorgensen of Port Arthur, TX, eleven grandchildren, Kelley Fountain, Corey Mendoza, Stacie Adams, Chad Clause, Daniel Burleson, Charisse Biondo, Shawn Lowe, Wendy Gardner, Jason Viator, Brandon Viator, Nicholas Viator, her sixteen great grandchildren, and her one great-great grandchild.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma’s memory to Catholic Charities, 2780 Eastex Freeway Beaumont, TX 77703 or the Heart of Texas Hospice 2390 Eastex Freeway Beaumont, TX 77703 or the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to make a special thank you to Wilma’s caregivers, Sofia Meun, Sandra Williams and Paola Webb, who were like family to Wilma and took excellent care of her.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and the church are required to wear facemask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the State and County officials.