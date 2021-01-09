Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

BEAUMONT — Debbie Sanders grew up in Nederland as an animal lover with pet cats, so it’s not too surprising that her professional life has gone to the dogs.

The Mid-County resident recently celebrated a successful year in business.

Pippa’s Closet Boutique, located at 4008 Dowlen Road in Beaumont, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Sanders enjoyed shopping for her dog so much that she was inspired to open her own dog store to provide a wide variety of items for animal lovers. Her dog Pippa is a 4-year-old Coton de Tulear.

“We have stuff in all price ranges and offer variety in a fun atmosphere,” Sanders said. “You can come in and give your dog a bath. We provide everything and clean up. They can get food, treats, clothes and toys.”

Other sale items include strollers, carriers, collars and leashes.

Sanders chose to locate in Beaumont in hopes of being more available to customers of all areas. The decision paid off as clients routinely visit from Nederland, Buna, Lumberton and all over.

Others come from further away after finding Pippa’s Closet Boutique online at pippas-closet.com and getting excited to take their dogs to a location that is pet friendly.

“People have been, No. 1, super supportive, especially during the pandemic,” Sanders said. “They enjoy extra variety. There is room for everybody, between other shops, big boxes and me. This just brings a little extra variety to our area and people enjoy that. It gives you one more place to bring your dog to. People like to get out with their dog.

The location mainly specializes in dog care, but Sanders is adding a little more cat offerings while growing and meeting the needs of what customers ask for.

Sanders jokes that she was a total novice in business ownership before deciding to open her location in November of 2019, just a few months before numerous hurricanes and a pandemic would negatively impact the region.

A loyal client base has allowed the business to become “the little store that could,” she said.

Sanders did not have a dog until she was an adult. After raising a few dogs with her husband, Ron, and their children, the couple decided for more after becoming empty nesters.

Besides Pippa, they also have a year-and-a-half-old standard poodle named Captain.

“As empty nesters, we dote on our little dogs,” Sanders said.

When asked who she treats better Ron or her dogs, Sanders joked, “that’s a tough question. I would let him answer that.”

For more information about the business, call 409-860-8007.