Construction is seen at 3124 Nall St. in Port Neches.

PHOTO FEATURE — Construction continues in Port Neches

By Mary Meaux

PORT NECHES — Construction continues on Bradley Law Firm’s new location at 3124 Nall St., adjacent to Salon Mecca, in Port Neches.

Construction should be complete by the end of February.

The site has 3,500 square feet available for lease that can be divided.

Anyone interested in leasing space, can call 409-724-6644 or email smann@bradlaw.net.

 

