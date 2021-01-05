Weather Service outlines potential for severe weather Wednesday
Bad weather could be a factor for Port Arthur and Mid-County residents tomorrow.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 5% risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly over southeast Texas.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said in addition to the threat, one to two inches of rain is expected.
