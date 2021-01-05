Norma Crenshaw Garcia, 72 of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Norma was born August 18, 1948 in Port Arthur, Texas to Hascal F. Crenshaw and Ruth Noble Crenshaw.

She was a lifelong Groves resident and retired beautician.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Garcia.

Survivors include her son, Joe Garcia of Groves; sister, Mary Bullerman and husband Rusty of Crystal Beach; brother, John Crenshaw and wife Pam of Crystal Beach.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.