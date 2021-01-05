Neches Brewing Company owner shares planned upgrades with eventual new location

PORT NECHES — Tyler and Brittani Blount have longed to drastically expand their business footprint on Port Neches Avenue.

The co-owners of Neches Brewing Company accomplished that goal with the purchase of the 20,000 square feet building at 1117 Port Neches Avenue.

Operating for years out of approximately 2,000 square feet at 1108 Port Neches Avenue, the new venue will provide considerable enhancements for fans of the local brewery.

The two-story structure features high ceilings on both floors and includes a main area downstairs for bar seating.

“We’re going to make it fun with pool tables, shuffleboard and darts,” Tyler said. “The way the bar will be positioned, if you are sitting at the bar, you’ll be able to see into the brewery through cutout windows. It’s cool. You may be sitting, having a beer and watching a guy make beer right there. It adds a little element of fun.”

The second floor includes a 7,000 square feet dance hall, previously known to local square dance fans as the Promenade Room.

The Neches Brewing Company vision includes a wedding reception area, concert space or corporate meeting venue. Tickets will be sold for live performances that cover entertainment and dinner. Drinks must be purchased separately.

The enhanced space also comes with a return of the Neches Brewing Company kitchen.

Tyler admits a final menu is still a work in progress.

“One idea is smash burgers during the week and then Central Texas Barbecue on Saturdays,” he said. “It’s kind of a first come basis. We’ll make our own sausage and Boudin in house. Obviously brisket, chicken, ribs and side dishes throughout the week.”

The new location sits on a half-acre of space, allowing for the construction of a beer garden, patio with music and TVs for sports.

“We’re very family oriented and can project movies onto the side of the building during the holidays or randomly,” Tyler said. “We’ll make it kid-friendly and dog-friendly because we have the space.”

A final timeline for completion is being finalized but current COVID concerns and reconstruction needs could conservatively push the opening of the new location into 2022.

Once open, the expanded space will allow for keg sales and, eventually, caning for greater distribution.

“It’s a family bar and will always be,” Tyler said. “I have two small kids and both of them have grown up in the brewery.

“Breweries are where communities gather. That’s how they were before prohibition and that is what these brew pubs are today. It will be nice to have food again. On a random day, what do you want to do? Let’s go to the brewery and go hang out. That’s what we want.”