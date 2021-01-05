David Neil Swenson, 80, of Beauxart Garden passed away December 26, 2020.

David was born November 18, 1940 to the late Nelson and Willie Swenson.

David had a love for the outdoors, offshore fishing and duck hunting.

David and his wife, Lana were the owners of Swenson Auto Electric in Port Arthur, Texas.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Swenson and Willie Youngblood Swenson.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Lana Swenson of Beauxart Garden; daughters, Allene Bailey and her husband, Glenn “Bubba” of Kountze, TX; Terri Babino and her husband, Kirk of Wildwood, TX; grandchildren, Trey Babino and his wife Cara of Pearland, TX; Paydon Babino of Lumberton, TX; Rachel Higginbotham and her husband, Bryce of Lumberton, TX; great grandchildren, Erik Babino and Kate Babino; and one expecting, Laiken Higginbotham.

A graveside service for Mr. Swenson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves, Texas.