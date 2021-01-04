DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 4, 2021

David Swenson, of Beaumont, died, Saturday, December 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Johnny Richard Horton, Jr., 68, of Port Arthur, died, Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

David Wesley McGill, 69, of Groves, died, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Paul E. Provost, Sr., 77, of Houston, died, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Nell Rose Sheppard, 91, of Port Neches, Texas died January 1, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Yva Rhea McGlothen, 92 of Port Neches, Texas died January 1, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Kimberly Ann Kelley, 60 of Port Neches, Texas died January 4, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Linda C. Hargrove, 81 of Deer Park, Texas died January 3, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.