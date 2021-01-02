Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 21-27
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27:
- Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
- Erin Rode, 46,warrant other agency
- Dylan Wiggins, 26, Nederland warrants
- Christopher Schofield, 40, warrant other agency
- Jerry Theroit, 60, warrant other agency
- Robin Lynch Marze, 38, warrant other agency
- Steven Peralez, 37, public intoxication
- Tristin Pitre, 20, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27:
Dec. 21
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 22
- Identity theft was reported in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South 29th Street.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 North 24th Street.
Dec. 23
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 900 block of U.S. 69.
Dec. 24
- A person failed to stop and give information near Nederland Avenue and 10th Street.
Dec. 25
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
- A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue L.
Dec. 26
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
- A dog bite was reported in the 8700 Holmes Road.
- An information report was made in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
Dec. 27
- A death was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue O.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
- An information report was made in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
