December 30, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Animal help stories always appreciated

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Dear Editor,

 

Thank you so much for your article in the News about saving the cats: (Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue, published Dec. 9) and the community fundraiser.

I enjoyed the article and I hope there will be other articles pertaining to helping animals in the future.

Thank you again.

 

Kathy Valka

Groves

