Philip Savarino, 64, of Port Neches passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Philip was born on August 29, 1956, in Port Arthur, Texas to Rachel Leon Savarino and Julius Philip Savarino.

He graduated from Port Neches Groves High School and Lamar University with a Bachelors in Education; he later graduated with a Masters in Administration.

Philip taught science and was the assistant principal at various Port Arthur schools for over thirty-five years.

He was a retired assistant principal and former owner of Sycamore Private School in Nederland.

Philip also was the owner and operator of Eclectic Treasures in Groves.

He was a devout Catholic and member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Philip loved to play cards and often went to the casinos in Lake Charles.

He loved to cook and entertain his family and friends, going to concerts and plays and decorating for every holiday.

He enjoyed antique shopping as well as selling antiques to all those who had a passion for it like he did.

Philip enjoyed teaching; he loved shaping the minds of young children and was often referred to as sometimes the “best teacher” many of his students had ever had.

He had two loving dogs which he considered his children, “Precious” and “Charley” who will miss him dearly.

Philip loved making people happy; he was kind, generous, considerate and touched the lives of all the people he met; he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of thirty-four years, Vicki Robison Savarino of Port Neches; brothers, Salvador Savarino and

his wife Susan of Spring, Texas and David Savarino and his wife Gail of Nederland; nieces, Kendal and Kamren Savarino; nephew, Sam Savarino and his wife Amber; uncle and aunt, Arthur and Carmen Leon; many cousins, extended family and friends, co-workers and wonderful employees.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

Special thanks to Kevin Denley; Monica and Robert McDonald; Sharon LaBove; Father David Edwards; Dr. Islam and the Islam family and the staff and doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for all their warm care of Philip in his final days.

To each and every one of you, “Thank You” for what you did for Philip.

In lieu of flowers, “Memorial Contributions” can be made to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society or the American

Kidney Association.