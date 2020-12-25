Shirley Ann Clayton Mehn

Shirley was born June 8, 1946 to the union of Earl & Inez Clayton.

She is a member of the 1964 graduating class of Abraham Lincoln High School. She decided to further her education by enrolling and graduating from the Beaumont School of Business and later enrolled at Prairie View A&M University where she earned her undergraduate degree in Business Administration Magna Cum Laude in 1976 and M.B.A. in Business Education in 1981.

Over the course of a 37-year career, Shirley held various professional positions at Prairie View A&M University where her work ethic, drive, and determination paved the way for future generations of her immediate and extended family, students, and fellow faculty and staff members to be successful while at Prairie View A&M University.

She is preceded in death by Earl Clayton, Sr. (Father), Inez Clayton (Mother), Sgt. Cedric Clayton, Sr. (Brother), Earl Clayton, Jr.

(Brother), John L. Clayton, Sr. (Brother), Jo Ann Simien (Sister), and Faye Ola Lorder (Sister).

To cherish her memories, she leaves behind her loving husband Harvey Mehn, loving daughter LaKisha Magoti Jessie (Robert), loving son Zach Magoti (June), five beautiful grandchildren (Jade, Jasmine, Jaylen, Zacaria, and Jayce) and three beautiful great grandchildren (Kinsley, Kass’Lynn, and Jayden).

Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves TX.

Visitation 9:00 am until service time.

Due to COVID-19 please wear facial mask and social distancing will be enforced.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.