Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Dec. 14-20

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

 

  • Bocifius Robinson, 45, driving while intoxicated
  • Alejandro Cruz, 29, driving while intoxicated
  • Jerry Jones, 51, traffic warrants
  • Andrew Parms, III, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Shanna Thompson, 37, public intoxication
  • Miranda Delarosa, 38, assault

 

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

 

Dec. 14

  • Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.

 

Dec. 15

  • A person was arrested driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of South.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Port Neches Avenue and Nall.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the intersection of Magnolia and Nederland Ave.

 

Dec. 16

  • No reports.

 

Dec. 17

  • No reports.

 

Dec. 18

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court traffic warrants in the 700 block of Block Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2800 block of Russell Circle.

 

Dec. 19

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 14th Street.

 

Dec. 20

  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault and a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Second Street.
