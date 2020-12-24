Police investigating latest Port Arthur armed robbery

Police in Port Arthur are continuing their search for two men who robbed a game room patron at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The game room is located inside Truong Washateria at 648 Ninth Ave.

Two masked men, one with a handgun, entered the business 7:39 p.m., and the one with the gun approached a patron and held him at gunpoint and demanded money, Sgt. Shannon Meaux said in a news release.

The men got away with an undetermined amount of money and fled in a small silver passenger car.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, but detectives are working the robbery.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said it is unknown if this robbery is connected to any of the recent robberies that have occurred in the city.

Newly elected District 1 Councilmember Ingrid West Holmes, who is tentatively scheduled to be sworn into office on Dec. 30, has heard of some of the recent robberies and is concerned as a citizen of Port Arthur, though as a councilmember is not versed on the crimes.

“I have not had the opportunity to even sit down and talk to the police chief,” Holmes said.

Tuesday’s robbery is the latest in a string of robberies occurring across the city in the past month.

On Saturday, a woman was robbed at 10:44 a.m. inside Willie’s Washateria, 2201 Gulfway Drive.

Prior to that, there was a robbery of Stop & Drive, 2500 Gulfway Drive by multiple suspects Monday night.

Sunshine Groceries at 5899 West Port Arthur Road was also robbed by multiple individuals earlier this month.