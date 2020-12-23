Two men rob Port Arthur game room at gunpoint Tuesday night

Two men, one with a weapon, held a patron at gunpoint Tuesday night in a Port Arthur game room, police said.

Both assailants are at large, according to authorities.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux said two males entered the Bida Vinh game room, located at720 Ninth Avenue, at 7:39 p.m.

It is believed the male gunman approached a patron, held him at gun point and demanded money.

Both suspects then fled the area in a small silver passenger car.

Meaux described the altercation as a robbery but did not say if the victim, establishment or both were robbed. How much was taken was not disclosed.

Police have not said how many people were in the venue at the time of the robbery or if any injuries occurred.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading police response.