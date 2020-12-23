Mr. Roland J. Guidry, Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital (Medical Center) in Houston, Texas.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 76 years.

Roland retired from Chevron Refinery and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev. Earl J. Conway, Jr. will officiate.

Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Cemetery.

Roland is survived by his sister, Emma R. Guidry Bonton of Port Arthur, Texas; his niece, La’Trese R. Boyd Conway (Earl); his nephew, Bruce L. Boyd; his great-niece, La-Drickia M. Green all of Houston, Texas; his children, Roland J. Guidry, Jr. (Jerrie), Marilyn R. Marcel

(Marcus) and Roman A. Guidry all of Port Arthur, Texas; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.