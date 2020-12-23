December 23, 2020

  • 57°

Nederland arrests, blotter for Dec. 14-20

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The Nederland Police Department arrested the following individuals from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

 

  • Martin Gack, 40, warrant other agency
  • Randall Konstantine, 59, Nederland warrants
  • Brian Jones, 22, warrant other agency
  • Elliott Duncan, 26, warrant other agency
  • Bethany Amezquita, 44, Nederland warrants
  • Roberto Davila, 21, driving while intoxicated

 

The Nederland Police Department responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

 

Dec. 14

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

 

Dec. 15

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

 

Dec. 16

  • Assault against a public servant was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial Highway.
  • Aggravated assault serious bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Third Street.
  • Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

 

Dec. 17

  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of Ivy Lane.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

 

Dec. 18

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported n the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.

 

Dec. 19

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

Dec. 20

  • An information report was made in the 800 block of Detroit.
Print Article