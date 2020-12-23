Betty Ann Smith, 84, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A native of Saint Martinville, LA, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 61 years and a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Betty retired from Texas Refinery with 23 years of service. After her retirement, she nurtured the children at All My Angels daycare.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel and Eda Bourda; son, Clinton James; one sister and two brothers.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Gail James; two sons, Herbert Sr. and Eric James (Damitra); 14 grandchildren; 26

great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jeffrey and Howard Bourda (Lillie) and Melton James; her godchildren, Theodosia Clinkscales

(Erick) and Tina Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a public viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

A private funeral will follow.

Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.