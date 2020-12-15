Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

No injuries occurred after multiple people entered a convenience store and robbed a clerk at gunpoint Monday night.

In addition, the gender of the suspects is unknown as they were wearing masks and completely covered, Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said.

Police are not saying how many people entered the Stop & Drive, 2500 Gulfway Drive, for the robbery but that one of the multiple suspects brandished a firearm. Police received the call of the robbery at approximately 10:24 p.m.

The suspects, after obtaining an undetermined amount of money, fled the scene, police said.

Guedry confirmed no injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

The robbery comes less than a week after an armed robbery at Sunshine Groceries, 5899 West Port Arthur Road, where three men entered the store brandishing weapons and demanding money from employees.

No arrests have been made in the Port Acres area armed robbery.

When asked if the two robberies with similarities could be connected, Guedry said at this time it is still actively under investigation and it is unknown if they are connected.

No arrests have been made in either case.