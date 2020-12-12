COVID cases shutting down 2 Port Arthur elementary schools

Two Port Arthur elementary schools are closing in-campus instruction and going to all virtual instruction, starting Monday.

According to the Port Arthur Independent School District, Port Acres and Lucian Adams elementary schools were made aware of positive COVID-19 and cases of potential exposure on Saturday.

“We have immediately implemented steps in our emergency response plan to minimize the impact,” a school district release to parents read.

“The school will transition to virtual learning for all students beginning Monday, December 14 through Thursday, December 17th. While closed, the campus will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.”

This weekend’s COVID closure news follows a similar update earlier in the week when PAISD officials announced in-person instruction at Abraham Lincoln Middle School closed Thursday (Dec. 10) with virtual instruction used through Monday (Dec. 14) after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

All students are expected to continue studies through the online portal. Campus leadership and teachers will be available to assist parents and students virtually during this time.

The district will close for holiday break Friday (Dec. 18) and reopen Jan. 4, which is the start of the third nine-week instructional period.

Students will return to the method of instruction chosen for the third nine-week grading period.

“We encourage parents and our employees to continue to implement safe practices, inside and outside of their homes, to reduce the spread of the virus,” a PAISD statement read.