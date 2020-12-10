Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration for five of the Texas counties affected by Hurricane Laura, including Jefferson County.

Abbott said he sent a letter to Trump in September requesting the declaration to assist in recovery efforts following the impact of the storm.

This Major Disaster Declaration includes:

Public Assistance for Debris Removal (Category A),

Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), and

Permanent Work (Categories C-G).

Impacted counties include Jefferson, Galveston, Jasper, Newton and Orange Counties.

The declaration also includes access to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“The President’s declaration opens up new recovery resources and crucial assistance that will help Texas communities rebuild from this storm,” Abbott said.