Vehicle engulfed in flames; I-10 shut down

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday that all westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near FM 1136, in Orange County are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash involves multiple commercial motor vehicles, and one vehicle engulfed in flames, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said.

Troopers and other emergency personnel are in route to the scene; therefore, crash details are limited, Davis said.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.

There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Expect delays.