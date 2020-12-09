John Ray Meyer, 91, of Sugar Land, Texas and former resident of Groves, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sugar Land Health

Care Center.

He was born on August 2, 1929 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Edval Meyer and Noesia Broussard Meyer.

John was a longtime resident of Groves before moving to Sugar Land for the last two years.

He proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

John retired from Texaco as a machinist after 35 years of service.

He was a very active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he served as a lector.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his five sisters, Agnes Melancon, Whitney Meyer, Ida Lofton, Adrian Benson and Hilda Juneau;

his brother, Noha Meyer; his wife, Helen Dolores Meyer.

He is survived by his two sons, Steve Meyer and his wife, Vicki of Sugar Land, Wayne Meyer of Port Arthur; his daughter, Sandra Lawless and her husband, Michael of Colorado; four grandchildren, Jessica Maddox, Tiffany Boudreaux, Shaun Meyer and Courtney Willey; five great grandchildren, Justin Maddox, Alex Broussard, Max Broussard, Colin Willey and Nathan Willey.

He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Thibodeaux along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, A private graveside service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Full military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory can be made to Immaculate Conception/St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Groves.