Mr. Edmond Joseph Francois, Sr. of Houston, TX departed this life on November 29, 2020 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

A memorial is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Mr. Francois is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara, two daughters, two sons, four sisters, one brother, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.