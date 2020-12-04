Port Arthur grocery store robbed at gunpoint; search on for assailants

Police are searching for three men who robbed a Port Arthur grocery story at gunpoint Thursday night.

Sgt. Shannon Meaux of PAPD’s Field Operations Division, said the men entered Sunshine Groceries at 7:52 p.m. Thursday, brandishing handguns and demanding money from employees.

“The three suspects left the store on foot with an undetermined amount of money prior to police arriving,” Meaux said in a release late Thursday night.

According to police, there were no injuries.

Sunshine Groceries is located at 5899 W. Port Arthur Road.

Port Arthur Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation, Meaux said.