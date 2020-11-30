Port Arthur planning Drive – Thru Christmas celebration next week; check out the details
A free bag of goodies and T-shirt will be handed out during Port Arthur’s Drive – Thru Christmas.
City leaders said the event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at City Hall, 444 4th St.
Additionally, the Fancy Step Riders will distribute toys and food.
Organizers stress volunteers and participants are required to wear masks, and gift givers will be wearing gloves and practicing social distancing.
Citizens will stay in their vehicles during the process.
No sign-up required, just drive through, organizers said.
You Might Like
Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.
Sign-up has begun to receive a free Christmas meal courtesy of the City of Port Arthur through Mayor Thurman Bartie’s... read more