DEATHS NOTICES: Nov. 30, 2020

Carmilite “Camille” Hebert, 95, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton

Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Ronald Ray Romero Sr., 76, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in

Groves.

Porfirio Stephen Martinez, 96, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services pending Levingston Funeral Home – Port

Neches.

Charlotte Ann Thurston, 70, of Port Neches, Texas died November 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Tina Lea Taylor, 53, of Port Neches, Texas died November 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Ms. Patricia Normand 65 of Port Arthur, TX died November 24, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Mr. James Moore Sr. 92 of Port Arthur, TX died November 29, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home,Inc.

Rubye Elois Parr, 101 of LaBelle, Texas died November 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.