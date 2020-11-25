UPDATED: 34-year-old shot & killed in Port Arthur; police asking for community feedback

A deadly string of violence that has grabbed hold of Port Arthur, Beaumont and surrounding communities is showing no signs of stopping, with the Port Arthur Police Department announcing Wednesday morning news of another killing.

At approximately 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Port Arthur Police received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a man being shot at 914 W. 14th St., near Prince Hall Apartments.

Officers arrived and found a 34-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was dead at the scene, according to Det. Mike Hebert, who said Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett ordered an autopsy.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, according to police.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone with information on this fatal shooting to “please call” police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

The location of Wednesday’s violence is a familiar one for crime scene officers, who responded to the same location a week before to discover a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his back and lying between two buildings on the west side of the complex near Dewalt Avenue.

Following that Nov. 18 shooting, police announced a person of interest has been identified; however, an update on the victim’s condition or news of an arrest have not been released.

Wednesday’s homicide victim is the eighth in Port Arthur in 2020 and third in November.

On Tuesday, Beaumont Police responded to a stabbing victim along Sixth Street, locating a man lying in the 2100 block of McFaddin near an apartment complex. Beaumont EMS pronounced the victim deceased. He was identified as 48-year-old Creighton K. Landrio of Beaumont.

While on scene, officers located a suspect and detained him. Donald Bryan Cooper, 37, of Beaumont was arrested for murder.

On Sunday night, PAPD officers responded to Louis Manor Apartments and discovered a man lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. The man had been shot multiple items in the upper torso.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, local police identified the victim as Emon Jacorey Johnson.

Anthony Paul Petry, 25, was arrested and booked for murder.

Beaumont experienced two homicides Sunday, when at 2:44 a.m. police responded to 1658 Glasshouse in reference to a shooting and found Jacoby Jackson, 25, of Beaumont deceased in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sunday afternoon Beaumont Police responded to a shooting at Plymouth Village, where Tevin Moore, a 26-year-old Beaumont resident, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.

The boyfriend of a Port Neches woman who was stabbed to death Nov. 13 has been arrested for murder. Robert Alan Holloway, 47, has been in police custody at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for injuries he received in a vehicular crash while fleeing the scene, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said.

Police contend Holloway and the victim, 44-year-old Heather Delmar, lived together at the Palms Apartments in Port Neches.