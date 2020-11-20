Portable showers, other goods for homeless to be delivered Saturday on Ninth Avenue
Port Arthur resident Kevin Thomas will donate a trailer with portable showers and toiletries, as well as food and clothes, to members of the homeless community at the old Howard’s Supermarket location on the 900 block of Ninth Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, or until supplies are all gone.
To donate goods to Thomas for delivery, call him at 409-960-2340.
